Carole Hoyum, age 91, formerly of Westby, Wisconsin, passed away on December 20, 2022 while surrounded by family. Carol was born in La Crosse, Wisconsin on May 5, 1931 to Malda and Eddie Johnson. She graduated from Westby High School and married Fredrick (Fred) Hoyum on May 28, 1955. In 2014, Carole and her husband, Fred relocated to Illinois in order to be closer to their family, where they resided at Belmont Village, in Carol Stream, IL. Carole was a working mother who dedicated her life to raising her children and caring for her family. She was always available when her family needed her. She was a talented seamstress, gardener and baker. Her family will remember her for her strength, dedication, unselfish love, wit, and spunky personality.