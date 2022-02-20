LA CROSSE—Carole M. Maurer. Loving Wife, Mother, and gentle woman, Carole Maurer died Sunday, February 13, 2022, at Hillview Health Care Center. We honor her eighty-eight trips around the sun sharing her energy, her love, and her affection to family, friends, and fellow human beings. Carole was brought into life on November 27, 1933, in La Crosse, to parents Helen (Latshaw) and Kenneth “Boston” Anderson. She went on to graduate from West Salem High School and La Crosse School of Beauty. She was a lifelong hairdresser at several La Crosse hair salons before retiring in 1999. On February 24, 1952, she married Wallace Grant Maurer in La Crosse, WI. Their marriage was that of companionship, passion, and purpose lasting for fifty years before Wally’s death on April 29, 2001.

Carole is survived by her six children: Kathleen (David Gallager) of La Crosse, Timothy of Snohomish, WA, Thomas (Linda) of Sacramento, CA, Patricia (Larry) Stigen of Ramsey, MN, Kenneth (Joanne) of Omaha, NE, and David of Gilbert, AZ; eleven grandchildren: Melissa Schwaab, Tessa and Kaley Maurer, Nina Massingill, Samuel, Charles, Justin and Mitchell Maurer, Jessica Mathewson, and Sylvia and Joshua Stigen. Carole was also blessed with eight great-grandchildren. In addition, Carole is survived by sisters: Fran (Steve) Noffke of West Salem, and June (Gary) Richardson of Florida and many nieces and nephews. Carole was preceded in death by her parents, brothers: Richard and Kenneth, sister Betty (Ray) Luehne, and in-laws: Raymond Luehne, Fern Anderson (Schmalz), as well as Wally’s parents and sister Betty Maurer, and brother Dale Maurer.

A lover of literature and writing, she regularly composed poems for Wally, especially on Valentine’s Day. A favorite she wrote in 1996 titled Stay Cool was published in a poetry magazine.

Stay Cool

When things go wrong, and the world is cruel.

When no one seems to play by the rules.

You pat my head and sweetly say,

“Stay cool old girl, stay cool.”

When weekends finally role around, and the grandkids

come with built in sound,

You wink and smile and then expound,

“Stay cool old girl, stay cool.”

So, on this day that’s made for lovers.

Before we curl up neath the covers,

I’d like to say the same to you,

“You’re cool old boy, you’re cool!”

Indeed, they were a cool couple.

Mother you will be missed. You may be near; you may be far. In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place no one else will ever fill.

We express our appreciation and gratitude for the excellent care Carole received from everyone during her stay at both Hillview Terrace and Hillview Health Care Center of La Crosse. We would also like to thank Rev. Brian Konopa for his support. Memorials may be directed to Hillview Heath Care Center.

Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.blaschkeschneider.com.

There will be a visitation held for family and friends from 3:00 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Homes, 1501 West Avenue South, La Crosse, WI.