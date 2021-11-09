Caroline Church Diamond

The heavens opened up and welcomed another angel. Sweet Caroline Ruth Church Diamond left us November 5, 2021. The first to greet her was her husband of 62 years, Irvin Diamond and her son, Irvin Diamond, Jr. Then gathered around were her mother and father, Arthur and Nellie Church as well as her brothers Billy and Charlie, and sister Linda.

Caroline Diamond was born December 28, 1935 to Arthur and Nellie (Newcomb) Church. This beloved daughter was an overwhelming welcome after the loss of their first son. Caroline grew up strong and hardy on a small farm which was located in the village of Trempealeau, Wisconsin. Trempealeau captured her spirit and soul and she remained living there her entire life. Caroline graduated from Trempealeau Healy Memorial School in 1953 and went on to attend the St. Francis School of Nursing.

The boy-next-door was constantly warned by Caroline’s mother Nellie, to remain in his yard. But as the years passed by, Irvin Diamond was smitten by this beautiful petite brunette. On September 19, 1954, Caroline and Irvin were united in marriage.

Caroline was the constant shining star in the life of her family and husband. She quietly and humbly managed to hold a family together with a quiet understanding of love. She raised three boys and one daughter and taught them to maintain their strong sense of independence and love of God.

Caroline was a life-long member of the Trempealeau United Methodist Church. She participated in the Stitch-n-Study Women’s Group, the choir, and United Methodist Women’s Society. Caroline was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Onalaska Chapter. Her spirit of great kindness and giving and self-sacrifice was a beacon to all who knew her. Her forgiveness was unending.

To all who knew Caroline Diamond, she will be remembered as the original “Sweet Caroline.” Remaining behind are her sons: Edward and David (Chris Bauer); daughter Deborah (Jim) Diamond-Nepstad; and two beloved granddaughters: Jennie Nepstad (David Grooms), and Danielle Nepstad (Wes Honkomp); brother Jim (Ellen) Church, and many nieces and nephews.

“Leave this world knowing the next place will be better.” Love you, Mom.

A celebration of her life will be held, Friday, November 12, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Trempealeau United Methodist Church, Trempealeau, Wisconsin.