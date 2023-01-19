 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Caroline R. Zierke

Caroline R. Zierke

LA CROSSE—Caroline R. Zierke, 91, of La Crosse, passed away January 15, 2023, at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center in La Crosse.

A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m., until the time of service, Tuesday, at the funeral home.

A private entombment will be in the Garden of Peace Mausoleum at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery in La Crosse.

A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.FredricksonFuneralHomes.com

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Why your cough has lasted so long this winter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News