LA CROSSE—Caroline R. Zierke, 91, of La Crosse, passed away January 15, 2023, at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center in La Crosse.

A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m., until the time of service, Tuesday, at the funeral home.

A private entombment will be in the Garden of Peace Mausoleum at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery in La Crosse.

