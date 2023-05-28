WESTBY — Caroline S. Bakkestuen, 91, of Westby, died Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Norseland Nursing Home in Westby.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chaseburg. Rev. Steven Oldre will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. Friends may call at the church from 10:00 a.m. until service time. The Seland Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research or a charity of choice. A special thank you to Lola Bakkestuen and the staff of Norseland Nursing Home for their excellent care.