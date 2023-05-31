Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WESTBY—Caroline Salomea (Lindahl) Bakkestuen, 91, of Westby, died Wednesday May 24, 2023 at Norseland Nursing Home in Westby where she had been a resident for the past five plus years. Caroline was born October 3, 1931 in Viroqua to Joel and Salomea (Stoehr) Lindahl. She was baptized, confirmed, married and a lifetime member of St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church Hamburg and Chaseburg. Caroline married Marvin Bakkestuen on Thanksgiving Day 1952 and enjoyed 60 years of marriage until his death on October 16, 2012. The couple farmed for many years in the town of Harmony.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin; brother, Selmer and many in-laws.

Caroline is survived by her daughter, Cherlyn (Bryce) Johnson of McCormick, South Carolina and son, David Bakkestuen of rural Viroqua; her five grandchildren: Adam (Beverly) Bakkestuen of Westby, Caleb (Lindsay) Johnson of Bellville, WI; Caitlyn Johnson of Austin, TX, Ryan Bakkestuen of Westby, Brittany (Corey) Wilson of Peoria, AZ; nine great-grandchildren; one brother, Adolph (Gloria) Lindahl of La Crosse and many nieces, nephews, friends, and former students.

Caroline was four years old when she started elementary school. She attended Viroqua High School and graduated from La Crosse Central in 1948. She attended State Teacher’s College in La Crosse for two years and got her first teaching job in 1950 at the age of 18. After completing many years of summer school, Caroline graduated with a B.S. degree from the U.W. La Crosse in 1987. She continued to teach elementary grades for over 33 years in many rural schools, retiring from the Viroqua Area School District in 1984 at the age of 52. Caroline loved teaching and learning with her students.

Caroline also loved to travel. At the age of 20 she made her first transatlantic trip on an ocean liner from New York City to England destined to meet her maternal relatives in Alsace, France. Marvin and Caroline continued to be avid travelers They logged three trips to Norway and visited many other domestic and international locations on various tours and cruises. Caroline participated and served in leadership roles in numerous organizations, including 4-H, Homemakers, Farmers Union, Rural Life, Bible Study and Retired Educators Groups. She was a charter member of the Chaseburg Snowtrailers Club.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chaseburg. Rev. Steven Oldre will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. Friends may call at the church from 10:00 a.m. until service time.

The Seland Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research or a charity of choice.

A special thank you to Lola Bakkestuen and the staff of Norseland Nursing Home for their excellent care.