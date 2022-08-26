 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carolyn (Carol) Donna Birkholz

Carolyn (Carol) Donna Birkholz passed away in the loving care of her daughter’s arms on Aug. 24, 2022, at the age of 74 at Rock Haven Nursing Home in Janesville, Wisconsin. A visitation to celebrate Carol’s life will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, with a sharing of memories to begin at 3 p.m. at the Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, 21 S. Austin Road, Janesville. The family will also be gathering at the Wilton American Legion from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, for food and fellowship. For online condolences, go to www.apfelwolfe.com.

