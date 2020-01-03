Carolyn Kenyon

SPARTA — Carolyn Bradford Kenyon, 85, of Sparta died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. She was born Nov. 10, 1934, in Sumter, S.C., to William and Carrie (Cain) Bradford. She grew up in Sumter and graduated from Sumter High School.

Carolyn married Keith Kenyon Aug. 29, 1952, in Sumter. After his time in the service was over, they moved back to Sparta. Carolyn was a stay at home mom. She volunteered at Morrow Memorial Home and St. Mary’s Hospital Auxiliary. She was a voting poll worker and treasurer of Sparta United Methodist Church. She was a Worthy Matron of the Order of The Eastern Star. She enjoyed her fishing trips to Canada and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.