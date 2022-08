ONALASKA — Carolyn Lee Novak, 68, of Onalaska passed away peacefully on Aug. 24, 2022, in her home. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. A full obituary will be posted at www.couleecremation.com.