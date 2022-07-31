LA CROSSE — Carolyn M. Hanson, 84, of La Crosse passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at her home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 1425 Jackson Street, La Crosse. Pastor Chuck Robinson will officiate and entombment will be in the Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until time of services. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be directed to the First Church of Christ in La Crosse.