 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Carolyn M. Hanson

Carolyn M. Hanson

LA CROSSE — Carolyn M. Hanson, 84, of La Crosse passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at her home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 1425 Jackson Street, La Crosse. Pastor Chuck Robinson will officiate and entombment will be in the Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until time of services. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be directed to the First Church of Christ in La Crosse.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News