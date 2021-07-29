Carolyn Ostrander

Carolyn was born on January 28, 1942 in Middleton, WI to Al and Bernice (Murphy) Monum. She grew up in Middleton, attending Middleton High School. She was the first member of her family to attend college, graduating with a Degree in Education from the University of Wisconsin, Madison in 1966. She began her career as a teacher in Delavan, WI where she met Dennis Ostrander. Dennis and Carolyn were married on June 17, 1967.

Carolyn and Dennis drove the Alcan Highway to Alaska shortly after getting married, making the trip in a 1965 Ford Mustang, hauling a tow behind camper, selling both in Haines, AK before making the final trip to Yakutat, AK where they purchased the only vehicle for sale in town, a Dodge Power Wagon with questionable heat and no brakes. Thus, began a life full of adventures, always shared by the two of them. One of Carolyn’s favorite memories from those early years was the summer of 1970 when Carolyn, Dennis, and Carolyn’s nephew, Tom Satter ran a commercial setnet sight on Kalgin Island. Her son Paul was there too but wasn’t much help as a 2 1/2 year old. Carolyn loved the rugged remoteness of the Island and embraced a lifestyle with none of the comforts of modern-day society. Carolyn’s mom visited Kalgin that summer for several weeks, an adventure she spoke of often for the rest of her life.