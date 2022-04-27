 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carrie Small

ONALASKA—Carrie Small, 89 young, passed away April 24, 2022, at Gundersen Health System surrounded by family.

A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Christian Chapel, 1415 Wells St, Onalaska, WI, 54650. Family & friends can visit from 10:00 a.m. until the start of the service. Pastor Craig Chappell and Bill McClure will officiate. Pat Eveland will sing at the service. A luncheon will be served following the service.

A complete obituary can be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com

