Carrie Small

A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Christian Chapel, 1415 Wells St, Onalaska, WI, 54650. Family & friends can visit from 10:00 a.m. until the start of the service. Pastor Craig Chappell and Bill McClure will officiate. Pat Eveland will sing at the service. A luncheon will be served following the service.