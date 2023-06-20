Caryn Irene Schulz was born on May 24, 1951 to Irene Beck and Emil Schulz. Caryn grew up in Eau Claire and was an exceptional student.

She was in the Memorial High School class of 1969, and received her undergraduate degree from University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire before attending medical school in Madison at UW. Caryn was one of just 3 women in her graduating medical school class. She continued on to practice dermatology in Eau Claire for nearly 35 years and was devoted to her patients.

Caryn was adventurous, loved to travel, and exercise. She was an avid runner, cyclist, swimmer, tennis player and horseback rider. She ran the Boston marathon multiple times, as well as the Tin Man Triathlon. Caryn left behind her husband, Nicholas Passell, her two daughters Petra (Erin) and Vivian, as well as her beloved stepsons Aaron (Tabatha, Luca, Matteo) and Matthew (Beth, Portia, Theo), her sister Cristel, and nephew Emil.Caryn’s death was sudden and unexpected; she died sometime early in the morning on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. She will be dearly missed.

An open house will take place at Hulke Family Funeral Home on Saturday June 24, 2023 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her name to Planned Parenthood or World Wildlife Federation.

Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.

Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.