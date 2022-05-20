Casey Hayden

BLACK RIVER FALLS—Casey “Higgins” Hayden, 39, of Black River Falls, WI was taken from this earth unexpectedly from an undiagnosed medical condition during a day of fishing with family and friends on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

Casey John Ryan Hayden was born on February 2, 1983, in Black River Falls, WI. He graduated from Alma Center in 2001.

Casey was blessed with a loving family. Fittingly, he met his life’s teammate playing softball. Jenelle was pretty good and that impressed Casey. He was very persistent and knew he could win Jenelle over. They met at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin when they were both 20 serving in the National Guard. They were married on September 25, 2010, and blessed with a son, Jackson, in 2012, and again with a daughter, Vivienne in 2014. Though cut short, they had 20 wonderful years together.

Casey enlisted on March 30, 2001 serving with the Army National Guard, 1158th Transportation Company, out of Black River Falls, WI. He was stationed for one year in 2003 at Fort Irwin, CA. From 2004-2005, he was deployed to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, where he spent the deployment transporting “whatever would fit on the trailer” all over Iraq. Casey was a proud service member that loved his country.

If you asked Casey about himself, he’d have said he was pretty simple, a real “meat and potatoes” kind of guy, but he was anything but that. His love for the outdoors was only surpassed by the love he had for his family. It is with them that he shared his passion for hunting, camping, and fishing at every opportunity. He was often the beating heart of a gathering, cackling his infectious laugh or engaging in a spirited conversation. Casey could command a room or just sit back and enjoy others.

It’s been said God is happiest when his children are at play, and it’s fair to say Casey was as well. In every photo he is beaming with pride during Vivienne’s and Jackson’s sports and he was as involved as he could be, from coaching any sport Jack and Vivi were involved in, to playing in the local Lions softball team. He was always happy to help out and would (and a few times did) give you the shirt off his back, and if he was juggling a few projects at home, all the better. Not only was family, family to Casey but his friends were family too. This obituary would stretch to the moon and back if it included all the stories Casey’s friends could tell. Because of this a facebook page, “In Memory of Higgy,” has been created as a place for everyone to post stories, photos, and videos to the moon and back keeping him in our hearts and helping Jenelle tell and show Jackson and Vivienne how much their father was loved and is missed.

Casey was preceded in death by, paternal great-grandparents Louis and Ione Hayden; paternal grandpa Charles Hayden; maternal great-grandparents: Laverne and Alice Kitelinger; maternal great-grandparents Alvin and Dorothy Bryner; uncle Charles L. Hayden Jr., uncle Lyle Kitelinger, aunt Connie Kitelinger; paternal great grandparents: Ben and Olive Kitelinger; maternal great-grandparents: Carl and Jenny Lahn.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jenelle Ann Hayden and their children: Jackson and Vivienne; his father Louis “John” and Peg Hayden; mother Lori Kitelinger and Brian Cleveland; aunt and uncle Rob and Judy Hawley; aunt and uncle Rick and Vicki Boullion; grandmother Diane Hayden, uncle Corey Hayden, aunt and uncle Kevin and Wendy Hayden, sister Lyndsi Hayden, father and mother in law Charles and Molly Bussie; brother and sister in law: Jon and Laura Bussie and their children Emma and Mady, brother and sister in law Jake and Lindsey Bussie and their children Quinn a Aurora.

Funeral services for Casey has taken place Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Lunda Community Park (1400 Tyler St. Black River Falls, WI 54615) at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Terry Marg will officiate. Friends and family are welcome to visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of services.

The Torgerson’s Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, 408 N. Water St. Black River Falls, WI, (715-284-4321).