ARCADIA — Catherine “Cathy” M. Lisowski, 58, of Arcadia died Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in her home surrounded by her family.
She was born in Arcadia, Dec. 28, 1959, to Edward and Margaret (Zeller) Lisowski.
Cathy dedicated nearly 34 years of service to Ashley Furniture. She was hardworking and was never one to complain. She loved her family and friends dearly. Her heart of gold and kind demeanor are what made her approachable to so many. She was always the one to make sure that everyone’s needs were met, to offer kind words and a gentle smile. She loved her dog, Isabelle, and many times could be seen around town taking her on her daily walks. She enjoyed quiet moments at home, watching the birds, cooking and baking, which she passed along to her son. Above all, she was proud of her son, Jordan. She worked hard as a single parent to ensure that he was well taken care of. He was the light of her life.
She is survived by her son, Jordan (Justin) Lisowski of Burnsville, Minn.; six sisters, Dianna Pronschinske of Arcadia, Mary Bautch of Arcadia, Jane (Roland “Rollie”) Thomas of Arcadia, Annie Molid of Oshkosh, Wis., Jackie (Kurt) Wiersgalla of Whitehall, Beverly “Bev” Hulberg of Arcadia; two brothers; James (Lisa) Lisowski of Arcadia and Tom Lisowski of Wabasha, Minn. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her four brothers, Daniel Zeller, Robert “Bob” Lisowski, John “Suckie” Lisowski and Mike “Spratt” Lisowski.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11a.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, in The Most Sacred Heart Parish, N20555 CTY Road G, Pine Creek, Wis. The Rev. Sebastian Kolodziejczyk will officiate with burial to be held in Calvary Cemetery, Arcadia. Family and friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Saturday in the church. A luncheon will be provided after Mass for family and friends following services in the church.
The Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com.