Catherine Jean Curti

ONALASKA—Catherine Jean Curti, 88, of Onalaska and formerly of Genoa passed away on February 9, 2022, in La Crosse after a short but courageous battle with cancer.

Jean was born on May 13, 1933, to Daniel and Irene (Finley) Lucey of Ferryville, WI. She attended Gays Mills High School and, after graduation, worked at the Ferryville State Bank. At a New Year’s Eve dance in 1957, Jean was happy to be asked to dance by a cute guy she had her eye on, Charles Curti. She and Charlie were married on November 8, 1958, at St. James Catholic Church in Rising Sun, WI. Together they ran a successful dairy farm in Genoa, WI and raised five children. Jean was a homemaker but also the bookkeeper and tax accountant for the farm business. Charlie and Jean retired in 1992 and moved to Onalaska. Together they enjoyed golfing, traveling, and spending time with their children, grandchildren, and other family and friends. They were active members of St. Charles Parish in Genoa and later St. Patrick’s Parish in Onalaska.

After Charlie’s death in 2011, Jean continued to be active and independent. She was a wonderful cook, was always willing to assist with church activities, and enjoyed watching the Badgers and the Packers. Jean’s children and grandchildren will never forget her family gatherings, including her annual “Curti Christmas” party. She always planned many special foods and lots of fun. Jean was always interested in what others were up to, and she loved to chat and make everyone feel welcome. She was a beloved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and she will be greatly missed.

Jean is survived by her children: Kathleen (Perry) Kuznar of Eau Claire, Ellen (Dan) Kirking of Eau Claire, Greg (Kathy) of Stoddard, Paul (Nancy) of Bonita Springs, FL, and Kevin (Lia) of Elk River, MN. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren: Emily (Clark) Kuznar Laird, Allison (Andrew) Zager, Michael Kuznar (Clarke Johnson), Adam (Megan) Kirking, Kiersten (Kevin) Olikara, Meghan (Peter de Schepper) Kirking, Olivia Curti, Christian Curti, Logan Curti, Alicia Curti, Cole Curti, Blake Curti, Kaia Curti; and five great-grandchildren: Charles and William Kirking, Benjamin Zager, Lauren Laird, and Lucy Olikara. Jean is also survived by her siblings: Philip (Jan) Lucey of Circle Pines, MN, John (Cheryl) Lucey of Ferryville, Mark (Phyllis) Lucey of Boscobel, Mary Monahan of Soldiers Grove, Rita (Lew) Kollmansberger of Verona, and sister-in-law Ann Lucey of Dickeyville, in addition to many nieces and nephews.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie; parents: Daniel and Irene Lucey; and sisters: Margaret Mary Conrad, Sister Elizabeth Lucey; and brothers: James, Bernard, Michael, and Jerome Lucey.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, February 15, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Onalaska. Monsignor Steven Kachel will officiate. A funeral lunch will follow the Mass, followed by burial in St. Joseph’s Mausoleum at the Catholic Cemetery in La Crosse. Visitation will be held at the Schumacher Kish Funeral Home, 200 West Ave. So., La Crosse, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 14, with a rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m., and at the church on February 15 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Masks are encouraged.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Onalaska, St. Charles Catholic Church in Genoa, or a charity of your choice. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.