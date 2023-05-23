CHIPPEWA FALLS — Catherine L. Rada, 97, of Chippewa Falls died Friday, May 19, 2023, at Heritage Court Memory Care in Eau Claire surrounded by her loving family.

Catherine was born July 15, 1925, in the town of Huron, the daughter of Leo and Helen (Hoehn) Joyce. She was raised on a farm in NE Chippewa County, and she was the oldest of 13 children.

On July 10, 1948, Catherine married Robert Rada at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. Together, she was a co-owner of Rada’s Mens Wear for 43 years and raised seven children.

She was a member of Notre Dame Church, the Notre Dame P.C.C.W., Catholic Women’s Club and Elks Club Auxiliary. She also volunteered at the St. Joseph’s Hospital Gift Shop until she was 92 and spent a lot of time at the Adoration Chapel at Notre Dame. She was also a member of the Fill-Inn Church Ladies.

Catherine was very faithful to her church and family, proud of her Irish heritage, a true Packers fan and a wonderful cook. Catherine was a very proud and dignified woman, always well-dressed and confident. She was the best mom ever!

One of the highlights of Catherine’s life was going to Saturday night Mass and meeting her friends and family at the Fill Inn for dinner and a glass of wine.

Catherine is survived by five sons: Robert W. (Susan) of Cornell, Richard J. (Judy), John P., James C. (Rolanda) and Thomas E. (Debra) all of Chippewa Falls; two daughters: Jeannie M. Schommer (Patrick Heller) of Afton, Minnesota, and Shari K. (Mark) Helgerson of Chippewa Falls; two brothers: Denis (Joanne) Joyce of Medora, North Dakota and Jerry (Mary) Joyce of Madison; one sister, Jeanette Kuechenmeister of West Allis; 18 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

Catherine was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, on Jan. 24, 1997; her parents; five brothers: James, Bob, Richard, Terry and Tom Joyce; four sisters: Eileen Macedo, Virginia Nielsen, Patricia Faschingbauer and Rita Dexter; and one grandson, Brandon Rada.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Jesse Burish will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Entombment will be in Hope Mausoleum in Chippewa Falls.

Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, May 26, 2023, and from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. The ladies of Notre Dame will recite the rosary at 4 p.m. and there will be a Christian vigil service at 5 p.m. both on Friday at the funeral home.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.