STANLEY — Catherine “Katy” M. Bowen-Brazell, age 63, of Stanley, passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at the Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire. She was born on February 9, 1960 in the District of Columbia to Richard and Constance Bowen.

Katy was a loving mother, honorably discharged Marine of 13 years, and matriarch of the extended Bowen-Brazell clan.

She was always upbeat and had a positive attitude, a down to earth person that was an avid reader with an adventurous personality. Katy participated and was a sponsor for countless members of 12-step recovery since January 10, 1989. Katy was also a devote animal rescue lover, having an in-depth knowledge and fanatical love for riding horses.

She was eternally married and sealed to John on August 27, 1991, at the Salt Lake Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Katy is survived by her husband, John; children: Trey, Jeremy, John Paul, Sandy, Phillip, Erin girl, Nicholas, Erin boy, Dylan, Rachael, Rachel, Camille, Tyler, Katie, Tiffany and Wesley; grandchildren: Granger and Vivian; her father, Richard; brothers and sister: David, Tom, James, Robbie, Crit and Elizabeth. She is further survived by numerous other relatives and friends.

Preceding her in death is her mother, Constance.

Final religious services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3335 Stein Blvd., Eau Claire, with Douglas Hofler officiating.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.