VIROQUA — Catherine May Schlicht, 91, of Viroqua died of congestive heart failure on Monday, August 29, 2022. She was born on May 19, 1931, to Charlie and Ragna (Blihovde) Johnson. She attended Westby High School, and after graduation in 1949, studied to become an elementary school teacher at Viroqua Normal School. Due to a diagnosis of tuberculosis she was forced to leave school for an extended period of time. After that, she took a job with Dr. P. T. Bland, and eventually trained to become a medical assistant.

In 1964, she met and married Lt. Col. David McDuffie. Because of his military career they lived in a number of locations, including Hawaii, but eventually moved to Pulaski, Tenn. She returned to Westby after David’s death in 1975. She then met and married Walter Schlicht. They remained married until his death in April of 2008.

Catherine was very active in the community. She was a dedicated hospice volunteer and worked with the Norseland Auxiliary making lefse and helping with activity events. Catherine enjoyed playing bridge and other card games, golf, and backgammon. She was skilled at knitting, needlepoint and cross stitch—receiving numerous awards at the Vernon County Fair.

Because Catherine never had children of her own, she had a special love for her step-children and nieces and nephews. She was a beloved aunt and step-mother. Catherine is survived by her step-children: Page (David) Wigren, Kurt (Donna) Schlicht, and Kevin (Cathy) Schlicht. Nieces and nephews: Rachel Johnson, Kathleen Anderson, Mark (Alisa) Johnson, Cynthia (Jeff) Yohner, Steve Anderson, Todd MacDonald (Jennifer Sonnentag), Michael (Catherine) Anderson, and Kristen Schoon. She was preceded in death by her parents; both of her husbands; and her brother and sisters: Howard Johnson and his wife, Lorene, Anna Rae and her husband Willis MacDonald; and her twin sister, Christine; and her husband, Raymond Anderson.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday September 9, 2022, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Westby. A visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Rev. Michele Engh will officiate with burial in the Coon Prairie Cemetery. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be given to the Viroqua Meals on Wheels c/o Vernon County ADRC 402 Court House Square, Banta Bldg., Viroqua, WI 54665.