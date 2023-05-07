ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Cathi Jo Novotney, 69, passed away at her home in Anchorage, Alaska, after a brave battle with cancer on her favorite holiday, Christmas Day, December 25, 2022. Although she gained her wings this day she was already an angel here on earth! Cathi was the sweetest, kindest, most generous person you could ever know.

She was born on November 14, 1953, in La Crosse, Wis., to Lorin (Lou) and Joanne Wuensch. She attended Central High School where she met the love of her life Butch Novotney. She graduated in 1971 and her and Butch married November 4, 1972. They moved to Alaska, Memorial Day weekend 1973, where they grew their family; raising three beautiful children and then later enjoying their grandchildren whom she adored dearly!

Family was and meant everything to Cathi! She had the most positive and bubbly personality! She was such a bright light to all that knew her and she will be so very missed.

Cathi is survived by her husband, Butch; children: Amy Novotney, Kerry (Simon) Muller, and Stefan (Lindsay) Novotney. She is also survived by seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; her father, Lou Wuensch; her sister, Jenny (Tim) Whitman; brother, Erik (Jeannette) Wuensch and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her mom, Joanne Wuensch; in-laws: Betty an Bob Novotney and many close aunts, uncles and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at English Lutheran Church in La Crosse, Saturday, May 13, at 11:00 a.m., with visitation one hour prior to service. A luncheon will be following the service.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude, English Lutheran Church, Wafer Food Pantry or organization of choice.