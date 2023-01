ANCHORAGE, AKā€”Cathi Jo (Wuensch) Novotney, passed away on December 25, 2022, at her home in Anchorage, Alaska. She is survived by her husband, Bernard, of Anchorage; father, Lorin (Lou) Wuensch; sister, Jennifer Whitman; and brother, Erik Wuensch, all of the La Crosse area.