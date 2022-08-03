GALESVILLE—Cathryn Rae “Kate” Nelson, age 95, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Marinuka Manor, Galesville, with family by her side.

Kate was born on February 15, 1927, to Chester and Rhoda (Thompson) Nelson on the family’s farm in rural Viroqua, Wisconsin. She graduated from Viroqua High School in 1944. On November 25, 1947, Kate married Frederick W. Nelson and they enjoyed almost 60 years of marriage and had four children. They resided in Viroqua for several years, then La Crosse, and in 1958 moved to Galesville.

Kate was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Galesville, where she enjoyed volunteering, being a member of Ruth Circle and counting the weekly offering. She worked at the Firestone Store in Viroqua, then as a teacher aide at Galesville Elementary, the Canning Factory in Galesville and later worked with her husband, Fred, in their real estate business. She also enjoyed providing day care for her grandson, Kyle, and delivering Meals on Wheels for four years.

Kate’s home was always open to family and friends. She loved hosting card club, neighborhood gatherings and family events. Throughout her life, she enjoyed camping, curling, playing cards and playing games with family. She was an avid Brewer and Packer fan. She also loved helping with the grandchildren when they were young, and later in life looked forward to visits with her great-grandchildren. Kate was fortunate to have a very close and attentive family.

Proud of her Norwegian heritage, Kate taught her children and grandchildren how to make lefse. As a child, Kate spoke Norwegian fluently. She therefore made sure to teach her family the Norwegian table prayer, which was prayed before every meal at Nelson family gatherings.

Kate is survived by her sons: Gary (Judy) Nelson of Des Moines, IA, Kurt (Laurie) Nelson of Galesville, Roger “Riley” (Sandy) Nelson of Galesville; a son-in-law, Jon Bohman of Madison; grandchildren: Rebecca (Ben) McKee, Timothy Nelson, Christine Ferguson, Andrea (Darin) Maliszewski, Kyle (Lily) Nelson, Tyler (Tahreem) Bohman, Aubrie Bohman, Jessica (Dallas) Ebersold, Travis Nelson (Shannon); great-grandchildren: Lauryn and Taylor McKee, Leila and Alina Bohman, Estelle and Camden Maliszewski, Maxwell Nelson; sisters-in-law: Barbara (Chuck) Morkri, Pat (Dick) Johnson; and many nieces and nephews.

Kate was preceded in death by her parents: Chester and Rhoda Nelson; husband, Fred; daughter, Linda Bohman; brothers: Duane and Ken Nelson; sisters-in-law: Marge Nelson, Laura Nelson, Wanda Nelson, Eleanor Strang, Mildred Ord; brother-in-law, Holly Strang; and grandson, Tad Ferguson.

Kate was loved by her children, adored by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her warm smile, tender heart and endless supply of lemon drops from her special candy dish will be missed by all.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Monday, August 8, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church in Galesville. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M.at the church until time of service. Burial will follow immediately after the service at Pine Cliff Cemetery, Galesville.

Special thanks to the caring staff at Marinuka Manor.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Zion Lutheran W-ELCA, Galesville.

Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel assisted the family.