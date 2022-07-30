 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cathryn Rae "Kate" Nelson

GALESVILLE—Cathryn Rae “Kate” Nelson, 95, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Marinuka Manor, Galesville, with family by her side.

Funeral services will be at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, August 8, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church in Galesville. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. at the church until time of service. Burial will immediately follow at Pine Cliff Cemetery, Galesville.

Memorials to Zion Lutheran W-ELCA. Galesville.

Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel assisted the family.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Will you try it? Velveeta has made a cheese-infused vodka

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News