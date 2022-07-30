GALESVILLE—Cathryn Rae “Kate” Nelson, 95, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Marinuka Manor, Galesville, with family by her side.

Funeral services will be at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, August 8, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church in Galesville. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. at the church until time of service. Burial will immediately follow at Pine Cliff Cemetery, Galesville.