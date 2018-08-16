LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Cecelia M. Horn, 84, of La Crescent died Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 20, at Crucifixion Catholic Church in La Crescent. Visitation will be held Sunday at the church from 4 to 7 p.m. where a rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. Monday until the time of Mass. Cecelia’s family would like to thank her extended family in her frequent doctor visits over the years. She dearly loved each of them. Carol, Chuck, Mary, Sharon, Renee and the staff at Mayo La Crescent Clinic. A complete obituary and online guestbook can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.