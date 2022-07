LA CROSSE — Cecil Dayton, 76, of La Crosse passed away peacefully on June 27, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Please join his family and friends for a Celebration of Life on July 8, 2022, at the L and M Tavern, 631 Copeland Ave., La Crosse, Wis., from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com.