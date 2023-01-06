BARNES — Cecil J. Hehl, 74, of Barnes, Wis., formerly of Chippewa Falls, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health System – Eau Claire.

He was born December 30, 1948, in Eau Claire to Eihlert and Bonita (Hutton) Hehl.

On March 29, 1969, he married Darlene A. Fetter at First Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. They lived in Chippewa Falls for over 30 years, Boyd for the next 10, and Barnes the last 8 years. Cecil loved fishing, woodworking, “putzing” around, Saturday morning coffee with the Barnes guys, and was Mr. Fix-it. He would drop everything to help others.

Cecil is survived by his wife of 53 years, Darlene “Dolly”; daughter, Michelle (Mark) Wenta of Chippewa Falls; sons, Tony (Carrie) Hehl of Eau Claire, and Matthew (Jessica) Hehl of Epping, N.H.; 5 grandsons, Nathanial, Bryce, Jordan, Payton, and Jacob; 8 siblings; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Christopher Hehl.

A visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, January 9, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls.

A private family interment will be held at Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington, Eau Claire. Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family.

Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.