CHIIPEWA FALLS -

Cecilia “Red” Witt, 89 passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at her home in the Town of Lafayette in care of Mayo Clinic Hospice.

She was born on January 15, 1933 in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Jacob and Catherine (Krueger) Postl.

Cecilia married Dale Witt on April 27, 1957 at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls, WI.

She worked at Luther Hospital and the Northern Center until retiring.

Cecilia is survived by her son Mike Witt; brothers Herman (Mary Lou) Postl and Joseph (Debbie) Postl; sisters Betty Goulet, Joanne Meisner, Sister Roger Marie Postl SSND, and Janice Cloutier and also by many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Dale; brothers William, Thomas and Robert and a sister Margaret Dworschack.

A Service of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at the Leiser Funeral Home 511 N. Main St. Cadott, WI. with Deacon Ned Willkom officiating.Inurnment will be in the Brooklawn Cemetery, Cadott, WI. following the service.

A Memorial Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until the time of service Wednesday at the Funeral Home.

The son, Mike would like to Thank, Mayo Clinic Hospice for their support and help, and also a special Thank you to Debbie Holte for all her help taking care of Mom.

