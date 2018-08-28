Celestino Tovar

ONALASKA — Celestino “Joe” Tovar, 97, of Onalaska, passed away Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, at the Onalaska Care Center.
He was born in Texas May 19, 1921, to Juan and Paulita (Hernandez) Tovar. Joe married Marilyn Adams April 20, 1963.
Joe served in the U.S. Army during World War II, active from 1941 until 1947. He was a life long member of the American Legion. Joes life long profession was a master wood worker, retiring from Gundersen Lutheran.
Joe is survived by his wife, Marilyn; daughter, Paula Tovar (Dave Gorman); son, David (Trisha) Tovar; grandchildren, Cassie and Tamika Tovar/Gorman, Miranda Tovar (fiancé, Jordan Schams), D. Michael , and Andrew Tovar.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Onalaska Care Center.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 401 Main Street, Onalaska, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.