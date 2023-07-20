MENOMONIE — Chad D. Behm, 50, of Menomonie died Sunday, July 16, 2023, at his residence.

Chad was born Feb. 21, 1973, in Chippewa Falls, the son of Craig and Carolyn “Chip” (Molner) Behm.

On April 9, 2010, Chad married Amanda Fliehr in Chippewa Falls; they later divorced.

Chad worked for Advance Laser for many years.

Chad is survived by one daughter, Ava Behm; one son, Drake Behm both of Chippewa Falls; and the mother of their children, Amanda Behm; one brother, Brian (Dena) Behm of Eau Claire; one niece, Hattie; one nephew, Colton; his father, Craig Behm of Aurora, Colorado; aunts and uncles and other relatives and friends.

Chad was preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn Behm, and stepfather, Pete Benson.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. A private inurnment will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Chad’s family.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.