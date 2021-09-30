 Skip to main content
Chad Thomas Osgood

Thomas Osgood of Mindoro, WI, died at The University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa, on September 24, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 2, 2021, at the Mindoro Lions Park Shelter. Military honors will be rendered by the Gunderson-Gilbertson American Legion Post 507 of Mindoro and the United States Navy Funeral Honor Guard. There will be no visitation prior to the memorial service.

A celebration of life will follow from 12:00 noon until 3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered and a complete obituary may be found at www.jandtfredrickson.com.

