Chad 'Wild' P. Myhre

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel, 4239 Mormon Coulee Rd., La Crosse. A visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until the time of service Friday, at the funeral home. Masks are required and social distancing will be strictly observed. Because Chad wasn't a “flowery guy,” in lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials and they will be given to the Kicking Bear Foundation in Chad's honor. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.