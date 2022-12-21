We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved son, Chad William Benson. Chad died of a pulmonary embolism in Kailua, Hawaii on December 10, 2022.

Chad was born on May 16, 1978 in Winona, MN to Ron and Judy Benson. He graduated from Winona Senior High School and then graduated with honors from Winona State University with a B.S. in Business Administration in 2001. Chad enjoyed bowling on the high school team. Chad also really enjoyed the game of golf and was the co- captain of his high school golf team during his senior year. Chad continued to enjoy playing golf throughout his life.

Chad worked as an auditor in St. Paul, MN and as a loan originator in Phoenix, Arizona. In 2010 Chad traveled to Hawaii with friends and fell in love with Hawaii and the Hawaiian culture. After hiking the mountain trails of Oahu and Kauai, Chad talked about moving to Hawaii.

Chad loved his extended family very much. He knew that he would not be able to spend as much time with his family as he wanted if he moved to Hawaii. In 2017, with the blessings and best wishes of his family, Chad moved to Kailua, Hawaii, where he resided until his untimely death.

Chad loved to walk the beaches of Oahu, swim in the ocean, climb the mountains, and watch the beautiful sunsets over the mountains and oceans.

Chad is survived by his parents, Ron and Judy Benson of Sioux Falls, SD, formerly of Winona, MN, and his sister Kristen (James) Longway and nephews Christopher and Cameron and niece Madelyn Longway, all of Stillwater, MN. He is also survived by Uncles and Aunts Dr Warren and Jan Opheim, Carol Opheim, Linda and Al Carlson, Roger Benson, Arlyce Benson, Dennis and Pam Benson. He is also survived by cousins Toby and Michele Benson, Treva and Andy Bastyr, Kai and Bridget Maurud, Aaron and Lacey Benson, Brett and Molly Benson, Corey and Mary Benson, Sylvia Welykholowa, and many extended family members.

Chad is predeceased by his grandparents Dr. Warren and Millicent Opheim and Melvin and Helen Benson and Aunt Beth Opheim.

A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled at a later date. We are comforted and rest assured that Chad is with Jesus in Heaven and is having a joyous reunion with the members of his family who have passed before him. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls; Sioux Falls Area Humane Society; and Feeding South Dakota.