After a ferocious 20-month battle with cancer, Chance Darwin Peters went to be with the Lord on Aug. 8, 2023, in his home at the age of 17. He leaves behind his parents, Lezlie and Alan Longanecker; siblings, Megan and Jake; and his favorite pet, Buster.

Chance was born on Aug. 13, 2005, in Rice Lake, Wisconsin. He grew up and graduated high school from Elk Mound in 2023. He enjoyed school but hated the work. He participated in a variety of sports teams and clubs.

Chance loved his family, siblings, the outdoors and God. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, competitive paintball, archery, trap shooting and camping. He also enjoyed reading, playing video games and cards.

He was the kind of child that didn’t stand out in a crowd but was kind and helpful to everyone. He took on his battle with cancer with a grace and dignity that is beyond explanation. He always held his head high and tried to make other people smile and happy. He was the nicest, most genuine child you would have ever met.

When diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer, in January 2022, he found a way to still enjoy the things he loved. He never let surgeries or being sick prevent him from fishing.

Chance is survived by his parents, Lezlie and Alan Longanecker; siblings: Megan and Jake; grandparents, aunts, uncles and numerous cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandfather Rick Longanecker, great-grandparents: Darwin and Carole Avery, Herman and Nadine Glotfelty.

Chance has requested that this be a Hawaiian theme, bright colors or fishing shirts as he does not want people sad but to rejoice in his homecoming to the Lord.

