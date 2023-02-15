Charlene Evon (Peterson) Juen passed away February 11, 2023, with Kevin and Sara by her side. She was born February 21, 1933, to Raynard and Hazelle Peterson.

At the age of 14 she started her working career at the Sweet Shop in La Crosse. This is where she developed her LOVE for chocolate. After graduation from Logan High School in 1950, she attended vocational school. Upon graduation she started work at Taushe Hardware and then onto L.B. White Company for the next 25 years as office manager before deciding to retire early. Three years later she returned to part-time work for Dr. Jack Schermerhorn, Chiropractor.

Charlene married the love of her life, Duane O. Juen, on March 17, 1956, at Bethel Lutheran Church. They spent 54 loving years together until his passing in 2011. They were blessed with one son, Kevin.

Charlene was a proud long term member of The Sons of Norway #5/028, the Moose Lodge #1920, VFW #1530, American Legion Post #336 and Bethel Lutheran Church, where she was baptized, confirmed and married.

Charlene enjoyed gambling, shopping, making lefse, baking, especially cookies at Christmas time, sewing, crafts, and watching the birds and deer on the porch, and we can’t forget especially spoiling the neighbors dogs with treats. She and Duane enjoyed traveling about the nation, dancing, puzzles, country music and visiting with relatives and friends, and years of camping at Veterans Park in West Salem. Duane was an avid Green Bay Packer fan which influenced Charlene in later years to also become one. Later in life her favorite catch phrase was, “I have a good memory, it’s just short.”

She is survived by her son, Kevin Juen, Sara Taylor; brother-in-law, Donald (Lois) Juen; sisters-in-law: MaryAnn and Virginia Juen; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and the extended Sara Taylor family.

Charlene is preceded in death by her husband, Duane; parents, Raynard and Hazelle; father and mother-in-law, Oscar and Mable; many other in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins; and the extended, Taylor, family: Charles, Hazel and Barbara.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church, 1931 Loomis Street, La Crosse. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate and burial will be in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Friday at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 809 Gillette Street, and again at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until time of services.

In lieu of flowers, or plants please direct memorials in memory of Charlene to your favorite charity.

We would like to offer special thanks to family, friends and neighbors throughout the years for all you did to keep Charlene in her beloved home. Also to Mayo in La Crosse and the hospice team for her care so we could return her home with us where she was most comfortable.