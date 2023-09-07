ONALASKA—Charlene Louise Harnish, 77, of Onalaska, passed away Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at Eagle Crest South. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 8th at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1010 Sill Street, La Crosse. Pastor Phillip Waselik will officiate and burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Friday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com