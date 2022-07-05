NORTH PORT, Fla. — Charlene Mae Herrmann, 78, North Port, Florida, passed away unexpectedly at home Sunday, June 26, 2022. Charlene was born Sept. 7, 1943, to John and Delores Terpstra. Charlene grew up in La Crosse, and after graduation from Logan High School in 1961, attended Secretarial Technical School in Winona, Minnesota. She moved to Connecticut to work as a secretary where she met her husband, Eugene Herrmann. Gene and Char were married 56 years. She loved her family and was very supportive of her husband. Char helped her son when he was attending graduate school to pursue his career dreams. Char also loved her Shelty dogs and participated in competitions for many years. Char’s faith in God was very important to her, and she was active in her church. First Baptist Church in Northport, Florida. She faithfully served in ladies’ Bible studies, children’s ministries and other opportunities available to her. She will be missed by family and friends and may be gone from this earth, but her memory will be eternal. Goodbye, Mom, thank you for everything.