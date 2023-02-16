CHIPPEWA FALLS—Charles A. Kemper, 103, of Chippewa Falls, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2023, at his home with his family at his side while under hospice care.

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Christ Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls. Interment with Military Honors will immediately follow at Prairie View Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church.

Chippewa Valley Cremation Services—Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. Online condolences may be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com.