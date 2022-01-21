Charles A. Miller

GALESVILLE—Charles ‘Scoot’ Alvin Miller, 85, of rural Galesville, died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday January 15, 2022 at home on the family farm, surrounded by his family. Charles was born on July 18, 1936 in Galesville, the son of Charles Alfred and Sadie Alvina (Mark) Miller. He graduated from Gale-Ettrick High School in 1954. On June 7, 1958, Charles married Judith (Judy) Ellyn Retzlaff, and the couple resided in rural Galesville where they raised three children and dairy farmed until Judy passed in 2011. Charles also worked as a self-employed pump installer. In 2013, he sold the farm to his grandson, Ben and wife Brittany who still farm there today. He still enjoyed helping daily on the farm – going after parts, hauling manure, raking hay, unloading corn, grinding feed and most days was the first one to the barn in the morning. He instilled his love for the farm and the value of hard work into his children and grandchildren. He loved going for drives, going ‘over town’ for a pop or out to eat for Friday fish, a daily visit to the Centerville Co-op and to visit with many family members, friends and neighbors. His simple wit was enjoyed and appreciated by many. He was a board member on the Centerville Co-op Board of Directors for many years and member and long time secretary of the Decora Lodge 177 where he enjoyed serving pancakes at the Trempealeau County Fair and going out for ‘fifth Tuesday’ suppers. Charles & Judy were long time members of Zion Lutheran Church, Galesville. Charles was a loving husband, grandpa, great-grandpa, great-great-grandpa, and papa.