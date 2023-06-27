CHIPPEWA FALLS — Charles A. “Whitehead” Peterson, 67, of Chippewa Falls died Monday, June 19, 2023, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Whitey was born July 27, 1955, in Chippewa Falls, the son of George A. and Evelyn (Loberg) Peterson. He owned and operated Peterson Construction.

Whitey is survived by two sisters, Marcia (Steve) Molner of Plover and Georgetta (Donald) Johnson of Eau Claire; one cousin, Sharon High; nephew, Gregory Molner and niece, Renee Molner; and other relatives and friends.

Whitey was preceded in death by his parents; and three nieces, Angela, Suzie and Pattie Molner.

A celebration of life service will take place from 10 a.m. until noon Friday, Aug. 4, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Inurnment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

Whitey’s family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to Palliative Care at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital and the Chippewa Manor.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to the MACS Scholarship Fund.