VIROQUA—Charles Allen West, 88, of Viroqua, died on Sunday, April 2, 2023. Charles was born on November 28, 1934, in Richland Center to William and Verda “Elizabeth” (Adams) West and graduated from Muscoda High School in 1953. He honorably served in the U.S. Army in Germany for two years (1957-1959). He married Eulala Greene on July 7, 1958, in Ettrick, VA, and has resided in Viroqua since 1958. Charles worked as a lineman for Milwaukee Railroad in six states for 10 years. He also worked at Viroqua Area Schools, hired in 1964 first as a custodian and bus driver at Liberty Pole, then as a maintenance supervisor for the district. Having worked for the school system for 28 years, he retired in July of 1993.