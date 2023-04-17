LA CROSSE — Charles Arthur Rodman II, of La Crosse, died at home on April 13, 2023. Born in 1936 to Ruth Gallacher and Charles Arthur Rodman I, he grew up in Salt Lake City and Murray, Utah. He graduated from Yale and Cornell Medical College in New York, and trained at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston and Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. He was an Associate Consultant at Mayo, and a diplomat of the Board of Neurologic Surgery. He served in the U.S. Air Force Medical Corps in Vietnam, and volunteered in civilian hospitals there. In 1967 he married Lenore (Lee) Fredrickson of Syracuse, N.Y. They moved to La Crosse to start a family, and were blessed with two wonderful sons: Ben Rodman (Jasmine Lok) of Lyons, Colo.; and Dan Rodman (Katie Ravich) of Madison, Wis. In La Crosse he was a staff neurosurgeon at Gundersen and a consulting neurosurgeon at St. Francis from 1970 to 1982. He retired early to have some time with his family and pursue other interests. He later returned to emergency medicine with the Rural WI Health Cooperative, serving at various clinics and hospitals in southwestern Wisconsin, which he found challenging and rewarding.

He was a founding member of the WI Neurosurgical Society; a spokesperson for Physicians for Social Responsibility on the dangers of nuclear weapons and nuclear waste shipments through this area. He was also a member of Physicians for a National Health Program and a longtime supporter of universal health care. He served on the Boards of the La Crosse Peace and Jobs Coalition and Hixon Forest Nature Center; was medical advisor to the Hmong Mutual Assistance Association; served on a La Crosse School District long-range planning committee; was co-founder of Medical Aid to Central America; served as the Coordinator for the First Congregational Church to Causeway; and was a Causeway volunteer for many years. He loved the outdoors: hiking, biking, kayaking, birding and tennis. He traveled much of the world and enjoyed summers on Madeline Island. He was blessed with wonderful family, friends and colleagues. Thanks to all for making his journey so special.

He is preceded in death by his parents and by a sister, Alberta. He is survived by his wife and sons; granddaughter Sonia Rodman of Madison, Wis.; and three sisters: Miriam Arendt of Danville, Calif.; and Constance Theodore and Diane Florez, both of Salt Lake City, Utah. A memorial service will be planned at the First Congregational Church in La Crosse in the coming weeks. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the La Crosse Salvation Army, Causeway, National Multiple Sclerosis Society or others of your choice.