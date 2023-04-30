LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Charles (Charlie) F. Lind, 83, of La Crescent, Minn., passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023, at his home from complications due to chronic lung disease. He was born on May 29, 1939, to Helen E. Lind of Houston, Minn. Charlie married Marjorie (Marge) M. Grahek on January 23, 1965, in Waukon, Iowa, and lived in La Crescent until the time of his death. Charlie hauled milk for the Houston Creamery in the 1950s. He then drove semi coast-to-coast for Indianhead and International Transport. His real love was logging, which he did most of his life and in between other jobs. In 1967, he was accepted into the Operating Engineers (Local 139), which he worked off and on until his retirement. In 2015, he was named “retiree of the year” by Local 139.

Charlie is survived by his three children: Danne' (Doug) Kraft of Springbrook, Wis., Kim Myhre of La Crescent, Minn., and Marty Lind of La Crescent, Minn.; four grandchildren: Joshua (Samantha) Kraft of Hayward, Wis., Travis Kraft of Springbrook, Wis., Kenny Myhre of La Crescent, Minn., and Lexi Myhre of La Crescent, Minn.; two great-grandchildren: Finnigan and Lindie Kraft of Hayward, Wis.; four sisters: Edith (Charles) Wright of Dayton, Ohio, Dawn Mason of Overland Park, Kan., Sondra (Al) Jacobs of St. Paul, Minn., and Carma Burfield of La Crosse, Wis.; three nephews: Robin Mason, Tony Jacobs, Matt Jacobs, and brother-in-law, David (Carol) Grahek of Caledonia, Minn., and numerous other relatives.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 20, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the La Crescent Swing Bridge Pub, 595 Veterans Parkway, Suite 200 (behind the La Crescent Best Western — former American Legion location). Burial will take place at a later date in Swede Bottom Cemetery in Houston, Minn. Anyone who knew Charlie knows how much he liked to socialize. He would love it if you stopped by the Swing Bridge Pub to have a drink and bite to eat in his memory (this was his wish).

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Mayo Pulmonary Department, especially Dave from the Mayo Clinic store.

Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.