CHIPPEWA FALLS — Charles “Charlie” F. Roach, 84, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday, July 17, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire.

Charlie was born August 22, 1937, in Chippewa Falls, the son of Harold “Bud” and Gertrude (Rathman) Roach.

On August 16, 1986, Charlie married Maureen Norquist in Chippewa Falls.

Charlie worked for Senn Blacktop, Alpine Landscaping and Alliance Plastics. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Charlie is survived by his wife, Maureen; one son, Steve Roach of Osseo; one daughter, Michelle Underwood of Altoona; step-children: Greg (Myriam) Bluem of Merrill and Joe (Desi) Norquist; one brother, Bob (Joan) Roach of Evansdale, Iowa; one sister, Cheri (Del) Shower of Chippewa Falls; and several grandchildren.

Charlie was preceded in death by one son, Mark Bluem; one daughter, Lynn Young; his parents; one brother, Joe Roach; and one sister, Mary Jakubowski.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.