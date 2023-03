ARCADIA — Charles “Chuck” Timm, 70, of Arcadia, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Galesville First Presbyterian Church. Visitations will be held on Friday, March 24, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the church and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. His full obituary is online at couleecremation.com.