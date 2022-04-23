TREMPEALEAU—Charles James Pitts, 70, of Trempealeau, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022, at his home. Services will be announced when dates and times are available. Coulee Region Cremation Group, Onalaska, is assisting the family with arrangements.
TREMPEALEAU—Charles James Pitts, 70, of Trempealeau, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022, at his home. Services will be announced when dates and times are available. Coulee Region Cremation Group, Onalaska, is assisting the family with arrangements.
