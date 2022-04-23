 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charles James Pitts

TREMPEALEAU—Charles James Pitts, 70, of Trempealeau, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022, at his home. Services will be announced when dates and times are available. Coulee Region Cremation Group, Onalaska, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Tags

