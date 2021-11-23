Charles L. "Chuck" Rushman

LA FARGE—Charles “Chuck” L. Rushman, age 88, of La Farge, WI, formerly of Nashotah, WI, passed away peacefully on November 18, 2021. Loving and devoted husband of Sherry. Loving father, of Denise (Jim) Szymanski, Roger (Nancy) Rushman, Lisa (Paul) Peplinski, Renee (Brian) Tazalla and Leslie (Troy) Cota. Best grandpa ever of Brad (Katie) Kuehl, Ashley (Andy) Cota-Smudde, Erica (Ryan) Miller, Charles (Irene) and Kelly Rushman, Allison and Elizabeth Peplinski, Zachary and Lindsay Tazalla and Stephanie Spicer, great-grandpa of Cameron Cota, Nora and Lucy Kuehl, Candace Rushman and Maisyn Miller. Preceded in death by his parents: Clarence and Violet (nee Hanna), his father-in-law, and mother-in-law, Adolph and Esther (Trappe) Benish, siblings and in-laws: Virginia (Irving) Gale, Jean Ann Emerson, Charlene (DeLos) Walker, Peter (Hazel) Rushman, Eddie Rushman, Further survived by his sister, Sally (Lee) (Kjorlien), brother-in-law, Dick Emerson, sister-in-law, Janell Benish, sister-in-law, Vicki (Larry) Parr, nieces, nephews, cousins, countless friends, business associates and realtors throughout Wisconsin and the United States.

Chuck was born on April 30th, 1933 (the same day and year as his favorite country artist, Willie Nelson) in Holcombe, WI. Upon graduation from McDonnell Catholic High School in Chippewa Falls, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Upon completion of his military service, he attended Marquette University, graduating with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Upon graduation, he worked for AC Spark Plug and Delco Electronics (divisions of General Motors) as a civilian employee of the Apollo Space Program. In 1972, Chuck was recruited by Cliff Robedeaux to join his real estate company, Robedeaux Realtors and began an illustrious career that spanned 6 decades. Finding his passion, he quickly progressed from an associate to management positions, ultimately running the company and becoming part owner. When Merrill Lynch purchased the company, he ran the Wisconsin operations and then became the owner of Prudential Preferred Properties.

The company later merged with First Weber Realtors and he became CEO until his retirement in 2015, when the company was sold to Berkshire Hathaway. Chuck was recognized for his leadership and contributions by the real estate industry and his peers as both Milwaukee and Wisconsin Realtor of the Year. He held many chairs and offices on state and local boards including President of Metro Milwaukee MLS and the Wisconsin Realtors Association. He was awarded the prestigious CRE designation by the American Society of Real Estate Counselors. He prided himself on mentoring agents and managers, helping hundreds of agents build successful careers. Chuck was incredibly loyal and was admired and well respected by his management team, employees, agents and industry peers. Chuck was also heavily involved in Rotary International, was on the Board of the MACC Fund, the M&I Lake Country Bank Board and was an usher at St. Anthony Padua and St. Sebastian Catholic Churches. In 1985, Chuck met Sherry Melvin, a fellow realtor and they recently celebrated their 35th anniversary. They shared many adventures, traveling to yearly golf outings with friends, trips to Florida, Hawaii and Arizona and celebrated Chuck’s 60th birthday on a month-long trip to Australia and New Zealand. They enjoyed spending time with family and friends and celebrating holidays with their families, especially up at “the Farm”.

Chuck was an avid outdoorsman and sports fan. Nothing made him happier than being at/hosting deer hunting camp in the fall with his son, sons-in-law, brothers and nephews. He loved fishing (took many “fly in” trips), turkey hunting and both arrow and gun deer season. He was a 50 + year season ticket holder of Marquette basketball and loved yelling, “Give ‘em hell, Al” at tip-off. He was a huge fan of the Bucks, Brewers and Packers as well as his grandkids’ teams. Chuck’s love for his family was boundless; he truly treasured and appreciated each and every family member. He was incredibly proud of his children and grandchildren and their accomplishments. He took great joy in his grandchildren and considered them the greatest gifts he could have ever received from his children.

Chuck’s family would like to thank Dr. Kyla Lee and the palliative care staff at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center for their compassionate care.

“Love is like a dying ember and only memories remain. And through the ages I’ll remember blue eyes crying in the rain. Some day when we meet up yonder, we’ll stroll hand in hand again. In a land that knows no parting, blue eyes crying in the rain.” – Willie Nelson

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at the La Farge United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. For the safety of everyone, face masks are required. A private burial with full military honors will be at Bear Creek Cemetery. A reception in Chuck’s honor will be held in Milwaukee in early 2022. Details will be announced when finalized. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to La Farge Rescue Squad or the First Weber Foundation are appreciated.