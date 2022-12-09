NASHVILLE, TN—Charles Lawrence James Zelley, 66 (known to his friends as “Jazz”) passed away unexpectedly on November 14, 2022 at his home in Nashville, TN.

Jim was well known for his love of acting. He did many community theater productions over the years in WI, FL and TN, and had a small part in the movie Bad Boys 2 that he was very proud of. His Facebook page is flooded with praise for his acting in so many different roles. He could bring characters to life for the audience whether it be a downtrodden salesman, a cowboy or dancing with another man on stage in his underwear.

There is disbelief that he is gone, overwhelming love and sadness at his passing. His art was his other passion. His love of Native American culture and nature was prevalent in his paintings. He incorporated his love of creating into his work with Gary Musick Productions where he worked on set designs as a master carpenter.

His friends and family were his greatest love. Jim is survived by four sisters: Ann (Denny) Graves, Jody (Bobbie) Hines, Sandy Purdy (Jim Nagel) and Kathy Manske; many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; his much loved kitties and his “adopted” Nashville family. Jim’s personality made him well loved by many friends and his passing leaves a hole in many hearts. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, an infant brother and his special life partner, Denise Schmidt, whom he missed terribly.

Hermitage Funeral Home in Old Hickory TN is handling final arrangements in Nashville, and a Celebration of Life will be held in Tomah at a later date.