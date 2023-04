Charles Leland Bubbers, 76, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 21, 2023 at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. A Celebration Of Life will be held from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at Valley High Golf Course’s Banquet Center, 9203 Mound Prairie Dr., Houston, MN, 55943. To read Charlie’s entire obituary and for the opportunity to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.