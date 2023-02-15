Charles M. “Chuck” Stalsberg, 73, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center. He was born on December 8, 1949 in Viroqua; the son of Azel and Alice (Buros) Stalsberg. Chuck married the love of his life, Pat Komprood, on June 20, 2004. They were married 17 years before her passing in 2021. Chuck worked at the Chrysler plant in Belvidere for 55 years. He started at the plant shortly after it opened and was still working until he passed away.

Chuck loved everything outdoors, especially gardening, fishing, and target shooting. He and Pat loved to gamble, go on road trips, and travel the country together. Chuck was very proud of his family.

Chuck is survived by his children: Richard Stalsberg and Tammy (Mark Sprague) Stalsberg; step-children: Tami (Juergen) Pfeiffer, Pamela (Eric) Jacobson, and Tina (Tony) Macias; grandchildren: Kassie (Alex Bush) Stalsberg, Lindzy (Joe) Herbrand, Devin (Shayna) Kotthaus, Mitchell (Taylor) Jacobson, and Mauston Jacobson; great grandchildren: Jude and Luella Herbrand, Aaron and Vayda Kotthaus, Baylynn Davis and Maelee Jacobson; siblings: Norma Bekkum, Doris (Arnold) Marx, twin sister Carol (DuWayne) Peterson, Betty Joyce (Danny) Copeland, and Gary Stalsberg; siblings in-law: Reta Stalsberg, June Purvis, Delores (Dale) Arteberry, Ronald (Barbara) Komprood, Nancy Hawkinson, Keith (Dianna) Komprood, Kenneth Komprood, Wayne Komprood, Gene (Glenda) Komprood, and David (Cathy) Komprood; and many other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Pat; and siblings: Arnold, Lloyd, Dave, Carmen, and Mae Stalsberg.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, with Rev. Jerry Amstutz officiating. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the FUNERAL HOME. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.