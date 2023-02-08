JANESVILLE—Charles M. “Chuck” Stalsberg, 73, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center. He was born on December 8, 1949 in Viroqua; the son of Azel and Alice (Buros) Stalsberg. Chuck married the love of his life, Pat Komprood, on June 20, 2004. They were married 17 years before her passing in 2021. Chuck worked at the Chrysler plant in Belvidere for 55 years. He started at the plant shortly after it opened and was still working until he passed away. Chuck loved everything outdoors, especially gardening, fishing, and target shooting. He and Pat loved to gamble, go on road trips, and travel the country together. Chuck was very proud of his family.